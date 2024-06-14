Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fenbo Trading Down 3.6 %
FEBO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $15.80.
Fenbo Company Profile
