Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fenbo Trading Down 3.6 %

FEBO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

