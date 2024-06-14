FIL Ltd Acquires 48,892 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,528,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,892 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.81% of Crown Castle worth $406,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,582,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,745. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

