FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474,522 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $337,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

BEP stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 498,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

