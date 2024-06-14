FIL Ltd Buys 5,933,226 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $504,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

