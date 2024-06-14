FIL Ltd Has $369.31 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of IQVIA worth $369,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQV traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.75. The stock had a trading volume of 845,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,080. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

