FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,706,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528,555 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.67% of TC Energy worth $652,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. 1,394,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

