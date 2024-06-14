FIL Ltd Purchases 659,324 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,324 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.1% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,005,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.18. 924,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37, a PEG ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $149.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

