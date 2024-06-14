Financial Comparison: The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) versus Its Rivals

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The Baldwin Insurance Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors 8.78% -15.96% 6.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors 181 1197 1345 34 2.45

Valuation & Earnings

The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.58%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion -$90.14 million -35.80 The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors $9.24 billion $770.51 million 25.26

The Baldwin Insurance Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group



The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

