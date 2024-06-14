Financial Comparison: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) vs. Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Natera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Natera has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 2 10 0 2.83

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natera and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Natera presently has a consensus target price of $101.19, suggesting a potential downside of 8.67%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.35%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Natera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natera and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $1.08 billion 12.57 -$434.80 million ($3.12) -35.51 Viridian Therapeutics $310,000.00 2,707.20 -$237.73 million ($4.50) -2.92

Viridian Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -30.24% -49.72% -26.08% Viridian Therapeutics -75,737.85% -92.04% -48.44%

Summary

Natera beats Viridian Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natera

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born. The company also provides Signatera, a ctDNA blood test for molecular residual disease assessment and surveillance of disease recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with cancer; Altera, a tissue based comprehensive genomic profiling test; Prospera to assess active rejection in patients who have undergone kidney, heart, and lung transplantation; and Renasight, a kidney gene panel test. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of laboratory and distribution partners. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-006 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. In addition, the company offers VRDN-006 and VRDN-008 a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021.Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

