Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,705 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,637,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 452,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $223,709,000 after acquiring an additional 297,789 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

