Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,300. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

