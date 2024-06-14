Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $603,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,682,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.07. 331,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,427. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.