Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $866,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 394,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,897. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.