Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.5% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJAN. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

EJAN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,369. The firm has a market cap of $150.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

