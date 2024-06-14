Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,923 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 191,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DNOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

