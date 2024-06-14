Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.74. 8,408,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,029. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.43. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.97.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

