Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 16,452 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $160.63. 1,578,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,431. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

