Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $118.80. 630,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,848. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.