Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 177,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.