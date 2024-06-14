Financial Survey: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) versus Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fulton Financial pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fulton Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.31% 11.73% 1.06% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fulton Financial and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.50 billion 1.92 $284.28 million $1.61 9.84 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

