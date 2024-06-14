First County Bank CT Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First County Bank CT reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.98. The stock had a trading volume of 506,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,939. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

