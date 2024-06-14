First County Bank CT Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

