First County Bank CT Has $2.96 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First County Bank CT cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.4% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $101.95. 4,264,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,677. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

