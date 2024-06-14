First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

FGBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.