First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.
Shares of FQVLF opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
