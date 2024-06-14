First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.