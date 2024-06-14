First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

