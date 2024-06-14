First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 46,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
