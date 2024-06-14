First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 46,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FCA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.11% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

