First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 203.0% in May

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the May 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of FTSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
