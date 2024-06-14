First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 203.0% in May

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the May 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

