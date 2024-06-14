Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Paul Lundstrom Sells 29,041 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 29,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $933,087.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Paul Lundstrom sold 13,725 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $446,474.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,023,750.45.

Flex Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

