Flight Deck Capital LP Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. DraftKings makes up 4.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,403,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,926,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,450 shares of company stock worth $25,486,084 over the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

