Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $109.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Bank of America raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $907,916 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND opened at $121.36 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

