Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Lowered to £207

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £213 ($271.23) to £207 ($263.59) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($218.44) to £175.89 ($223.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £220 ($280.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($216.48) to £186 ($236.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £197.22 ($251.14).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £141.70 ($180.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £120.20 ($153.06) and a 12 month high of £179.80 ($228.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,426.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £153.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £152.73.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($201.01), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,359,417.80). 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

