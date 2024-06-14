Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 37,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 186,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLCO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

