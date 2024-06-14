Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading 3% Higher

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 315,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,129,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.15.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

