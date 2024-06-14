Galxe (GAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.71 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Galxe token can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00004012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $306.55 million and $12.71 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Galxe has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Galxe
Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,513,331 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.
Buying and Selling Galxe
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars.
