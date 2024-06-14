GateToken Price Reaches $8.35 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $8.35 or 0.00012520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $778.28 million and $4.67 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,674.81 or 0.99978093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00090142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,213,972 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,213,860.66585205 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.28537659 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $8,915,550.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

