GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDI shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.96. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$30.77 and a 12 month high of C$49.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.40 million. Analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.