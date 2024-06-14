Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 247.1% in May

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Geberit Trading Down 1.5 %

GBERY traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $60.71. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224. Geberit has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8645 per share. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Geberit’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.