Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.