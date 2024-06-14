Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.5% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,211 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. 296,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,915. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

