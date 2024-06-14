Global Assets Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.80% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

SVAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.44. 8,406 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.