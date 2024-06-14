Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.32 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

