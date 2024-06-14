Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 224,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HERO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 5,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

