Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 2,179,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,685. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

