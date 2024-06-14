Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 19087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Goldex Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19.

About Goldex Resources

Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

