Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Short Interest Up 301.8% in May

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 301.8% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,541. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

