good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 25%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 157,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 297,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

