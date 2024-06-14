Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading 1.1% Higher

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. 4,374,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,709,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Grab Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 19.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 76,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,063,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 301,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

