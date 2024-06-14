Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Graphano Energy Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.49.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

