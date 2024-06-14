Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 106.4% in May

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gravity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 6.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Articles

